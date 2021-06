10,000 volunteers quit but Tokyo Games cancellation unlikely

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics was due to open a year late on July 23.

TOKYO: The Tokyo Olympics chief yesterday said the Games would be cancelled only in extreme circumstances as organisers revealed 10,000 volunteers had quit over coronavirus fears, a sexism row and scheduling problems.

Exactly 50 days before the opening ceremony, Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto said the show would go on unless the pandemic stops a majority of teams from travelling.

"If various countries around the world experience very serious situations and delegations from most countries cannot come, then we would not be able to hold it," she told the Nikkan Sports daily.

"But conversely, unless such a situation emerges, the Games will not be cancelled."

The 2020 Games, due to open a year late on July 23, remain beset by doubts and low public support as Japan battles a fourth virus wave with much of the country, including Tokyo, under a state of emergency.

Late on Wednesday, Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto said around 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers had quit, largely over coronavirus concerns.

Others dropped out after the Games were postponed, or in protest at sexist remarks made by Ms Hashimoto's predecessor who was forced to resign, Mr Muto told Japanese media.

Former Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori stepped down in February after causing a furore by saying women talk too much and waste time in meetings.

However, Mr Muto said the reduction in volunteers would not affect the Games because the event has been scaled back, so fewer people are needed.

SPECTATORS

Overseas fans have been barred, and a decision on whether to allow domestic spectators is expected after the state of emergency in Tokyo ends on June 20.

The number of overseas officials and participants has been cut by about half, to around 78,000, with calls for further reductions.

Polls show 80 per cent of Japanese oppose hosting the Games this year. But surveys among the population of Tokyo have found a more even split between those in favour and against.