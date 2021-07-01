112-year-old Puerto Rican is now the world’s oldest living man
LONDON: A man from Puerto Rico has become the world's oldest living man at the age of 112 years and 326 days, Guinness World Records announced yesterday.
Mr Emilio Flores Marquez, who was born in Carolina, east of the Puerto Rican capital of San Juan, in 1908, was awarded a certificate at his home just a few kilometres from his birthplace.
Asked about his longevity, Mr Marquez - known as Don Milo to his friends - said the secret lay in compassion.
"My dad raised me with love and taught me to love everyone. He always told me and my brothers and sisters to do good, to share everything with others. Besides, Christ lives in me," Guinness quoted him as saying.
The previous oldest living man recognised by Guinness World Records was Romania's Dumitru Comanescu, who died on June 27 last year at the age of 111 years 219 days. - AFP
