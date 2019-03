12-year-old girl raped, beheaded in India; brothers, uncle nabbed

NEW DELHI : Two brothers have been arrested in India for allegedly raping their 12-year-old sister who was later beheaded with a sickle, police said yesterday.

India has a grim record of sexual assaults on minors with more than 36,000 cases reported in 2016, according to the latest available government data.

A United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child in 2014 said one in three rape victims in India was a minor. Almost half the abusers are known to victims.

In this case, the girl's uncle, 40, has also been arrested, and police are searching for the oldest brother after the body was found in the central state of Madhya Pradesh last week.

The accused had initially tried to put the blame on a rival family before police in Sagar district found discrepancies in their statement and realised the oldest brother had been missing.

"That was a big clue," district police superintendent Amit Sanghi told AFP by phone.

"All the men (three brothers and the uncle) were involved in raping the girl and when she threatened to tell the police, they strangled her to death and chopped off her head and dumped the body."

Mr Sanghi said the autopsy had confirmed the victim was gang-raped and subjected to "unnatural sex".