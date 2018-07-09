13 fully staffed medical teams ready, one for each Thai cave victim

CHIANG RAI Thirteen medical teams stand ready round the clock outside a cave in Thailand - each with its own helicopter and ambulance - one for each of the 12 boys and their coach trapped inside as the rescue gathered pace.

With oxygen levels dropping and rainstorms forecast, time is running out on a plan to teach the boys - some as young as 11 and not strong swimmers - to make a dive through narrow waterlogged passageways that would challenge experienced cavers.

Medical workers involved in the mission told Reuters their first assessment will focus on the boys' breathing, signs of hypothermia and an airborne lung infection known as "cave disease", which is caused by bat and bird droppings and can be fatal if untreated and spreads to other parts of the body.

The authorities have not ruled out laying an oxygen line and leaving the boys inside for months until monsoon rains clear if their efforts over the next few days fail.

"We have set up 13 teams for each of the children," said Major-General Pramote Imwattana of the Army Medical Department in charge of the medical operation at Tham Luang cave.

Each boy will have a devoted medical unit with at least one doctor, two nurses, a paramedic and an ambulance, a medic told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

HELIPADS

After the initial assessment, the group will be driven by ambulances to makeshift helipads and airlifted to a Chang Rai hospital some 70km away, Maj-Gen Pramote said.

"It takes 10 minutes to get from our field medical tent to the helipad and about 15 minutes in the air to the hospital."

Medics have been conducting drills at the camp, ferrying would-be patients in stretchers hundreds of metres through thick mud from the cave's entrance to the road where the ambulances - assembled from across the country - wait.

Videos of the boys after their discovery last week showed them looking frail, thin and exhausted. But they appeared to have remained in good spirits.

Heartfelt letters delivered by divers from the boys to their family waiting outside the cave on Saturday spoke of them feeling healthy and strong and wanting to go home.

Getting to the muddy bank where the boys sought refuge takes a nearly 11-hour round trip through 4km of winding submerged pathways and fast-flowing freezing water.

The death of a former Thai Navy Seal who fell unconscious during a dive in the cave on Friday underscores the challenge that awaits the boys.

"Hypothermia is the scariest condition. The body temperature drops as the water is cold," said the medic, who added that a section of the hospital had been set aside for the boys' treatment. "But what we are most concerned about is infection. There are all kinds of diseases in the cave, from bats, from dirty water..."

She said another worry is leptospirosis, an infection caused by bacteria that can lead to severe bleeding from the lungs or even meningitis.