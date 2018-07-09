13 fully staffed medical teams ready, one for each Thai cave victim
13 medical teams stand ready, main concerns include hypothermia, 'cave disease'
CHIANG RAI Thirteen medical teams stand ready round the clock outside a cave in Thailand - each with its own helicopter and ambulance - one for each of the 12 boys and their coach trapped inside as the rescue gathered pace.
With oxygen levels dropping and rainstorms forecast, time is running out on a plan to teach the boys - some as young as 11 and not strong swimmers - to make a dive through narrow waterlogged passageways that would challenge experienced cavers.
Medical workers involved in the mission told Reuters their first assessment will focus on the boys' breathing, signs of hypothermia and an airborne lung infection known as "cave disease", which is caused by bat and bird droppings and can be fatal if untreated and spreads to other parts of the body.
The authorities have not ruled out laying an oxygen line and leaving the boys inside for months until monsoon rains clear if their efforts over the next few days fail.
"We have set up 13 teams for each of the children," said Major-General Pramote Imwattana of the Army Medical Department in charge of the medical operation at Tham Luang cave.
Each boy will have a devoted medical unit with at least one doctor, two nurses, a paramedic and an ambulance, a medic told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
HELIPADS
After the initial assessment, the group will be driven by ambulances to makeshift helipads and airlifted to a Chang Rai hospital some 70km away, Maj-Gen Pramote said.
"It takes 10 minutes to get from our field medical tent to the helipad and about 15 minutes in the air to the hospital."
Medics have been conducting drills at the camp, ferrying would-be patients in stretchers hundreds of metres through thick mud from the cave's entrance to the road where the ambulances - assembled from across the country - wait.
Videos of the boys after their discovery last week showed them looking frail, thin and exhausted. But they appeared to have remained in good spirits.
Heartfelt letters delivered by divers from the boys to their family waiting outside the cave on Saturday spoke of them feeling healthy and strong and wanting to go home.
Getting to the muddy bank where the boys sought refuge takes a nearly 11-hour round trip through 4km of winding submerged pathways and fast-flowing freezing water.
The death of a former Thai Navy Seal who fell unconscious during a dive in the cave on Friday underscores the challenge that awaits the boys.
"Hypothermia is the scariest condition. The body temperature drops as the water is cold," said the medic, who added that a section of the hospital had been set aside for the boys' treatment. "But what we are most concerned about is infection. There are all kinds of diseases in the cave, from bats, from dirty water..."
She said another worry is leptospirosis, an infection caused by bacteria that can lead to severe bleeding from the lungs or even meningitis.
- REUTERS
Parents must prepare children for any eventuality
As a journalist, yesterday was a good news day as details of the daring rescue of 12 young footballers and their coach trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand filtered in throughout the day.
At press time, four of the boys, who had been stranded for nine days before being found by divers last Monday, had made it out safely.
I do not profess to understand what their loved ones have been going through during the long ordeal - first not knowing if they would be found, and then, when they were, not knowing if they could be rescued from their underground "dungeon" in time.
But, as a mother, I know anxiety and fear when it comes to our children.
When my son went to Hong Kong on a school trip in Primary 5, I barely slept those four nights. I fretted over whether the fussy eater would starve, but he made it home safely.
When it was his younger sister's turn the following year, I worried less. She is more independent, so I figured she would cope.
But two days into the trip, her teacher called to say that my daughter had sprained her ankle. The teacher, who took her to a Chinese physician, assured me that she was fine.
Though she sounded chirpy on the phone, I could barely control my tears of anxiety and relief. I wanted her to come home immediately.
It was a minor mishap, yet I was a wreck. I cannot even begin to imagine what the boys' parents must have endured day after day of not knowing if their sons are safe and whether they would ever be reunited.
FEAR
Such uncertainty and fear can be soul-destroying. But as a parent, I know that I would never give up, not when there is still the tiniest sliver of hope left.
Which is probably why this incident has captivated the world. I have no doubt that all parents are united in hoping and praying for a happy outcome for the boys and their parents.
If there is one thing to learn from an incident such as this, it is that as parents, we must do our best to prepare our children for any eventuality.
My son still cannot swim despite going through a compulsory course in school. Since it is a useful skill to increase his resilience, he will be taking another swimming course before he enlists in national service next year.
Divers with nerves of steel help boys to safety
The divers accompanying the boys on their perilous 4km journey must have nerves of steel.
Thirteen "world class" foreign divers and Thai Navy Seals are involved in the rescue effort. Two divers will escort each boy and the coach, aged 25.
Their charges have no diving experience and some cannot even swim. They have received training in recent days in preparation for the extraction effort, but they will have to swim using scuba gear through fast-flowing water in darkness, a challenge for even elite divers.
The difficulty of the journey was underscored when a former Thai Navy Seal diver died on Friday after running out of oxygen in the cave.
Next comes the T-junction, called Sam Yak in Thai. The sliver of space is 1.9km from the shelf where the boys have been sheltering above the waters.
After energy-sapping efforts navigating jagged tunnels and clambering up or down rock walls for this distance, they will confront Sam Yak.
The divers will need every ounce of strength and unrelenting vigilance in order to keep the boys safe. This is on top of maintaining their own safety.
"The biggest crisis spot for diving is on the left from the T-junction," said Mr Narongsak Osottanakorn, the rescue mission chief, in a briefing on July 2.
"There is a tunnel that has a passageway going up and coming down narrowly and you have to turn a bit and it's very small."
After that though, the tunnels widen, the waters subside, and walking is even possible, according to authorities, with the rest of the journey expected to be relatively safe as they will have reached a forward operating base inside the cave.
CLAUSTROPHOBIA
Mr Peter Faulding, founder of rescue response provider Specialist Group International, said the right team of people were handling the operation but warned of the dangers .
Mr Faulding told Sky News: "Besides the claustrophobia, it's full of water and silt and they have got to keep their nerve."
Divers will also have to reassure the children throughout the rescue using whatever communication tool at hand.
Timeline of Thai cave rescue
June 23: The children, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old coach enter the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand during heavy rains after football practice.
They are reported missing by a mother after her son does not come home that night. Local officials find bicycles locked to a fence and shoes and football boots close to the entrance.
June 24: Park officials and police find handprints and footprints believed to belong to the boys. Relatives start to keep a vigil outside the cave.
June 25: - Thai Navy Seal divers enter the cave to search for the boys. Makeshift shrines are set up for parents to pray and make offerings as heavy rains continue.
June 26: Divers reach a T-junction several kilometres inside the cave but are forced back by rushing floodwaters that clog a narrow crevice near an elevated air pocket called Pattaya Beach, where the boys are believed to have retreated.
June 27: A team of more than 30 military personnel from the US Pacific Command arrive, including para-rescue and survival specialists.
They are joined by three British diving experts who enter the cave but quickly retreat because of heavy flooding.
June 28: The underwater rescue is temporarily halted after downpours bring fast-moving floods inside the cave.
Water pumps are shipped in to drain the rising, murky floodwaters and drones are dispatched to help find new vents in the cave roof.
June 29: Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visits the site, leads a meditation and jokes and cooks with relatives, asking them not to give up hope.
June 30: A break in the rain allows divers to reach further inside the cave, but they are still a long distance from where the boys are believed to be.
July 1: Divers inch further into the cave, as an operating base is set up inside and hundreds of air tanks and other supplies are pulleyed in.
July 2: The 12 boys and their coach are found alive about 400m beyond Pattaya Beach.
Crowds at the teeming rescue site cheer the good news, but the attention soon turns to the difficult task of getting the boys out safely.
July 3: Much-needed food and medical supplies - including high-calorie gels and paracetamol - reach the boys as rescuers prepare for the possibility that they may remain in the cave for some time.
July 4: Officials say the group are being taught how to use diving masks and breathing apparatuses. Teams pump out water around the clock as more rain is forecast for the days ahead.
July 5: In a sign of increased urgency, the authorities say expected rains may force a complex rescue quicker than first thought. A team of bird's nest collectors scour the mountainside in search of new openings into the cave roof.
July 6: A diver helping to establish an air line to the boys dies after passing out while returning from the chamber.
Mr Saman Kunan's death raises serious doubts over the safety of attempting a rescue through the cave's cramped and waterlogged passageways.
Thailand's Navy Seal commander says oxygen levels inside have dropped. He warns that the window of opportunity to free the youngsters is "limited", in the first official admission that the rescue cannot wait out the monsoon rains.
July 7: Rescue operation chief Narongsak Osottanakorn says it is "not suitable" yet to have the boys dive to safety.
A scrawled message emerges from the team's coach, offering his "apologies" to their parents.
The head of the rescue mission says more than 100 vents are being drilled into the mountainside in a frantic bid to reach the boys.
July 8: The authorities announce that, with more heavy rain expected soon, the extraction operation has begun.
Thirteen "world-class" foreign divers and Thai Navy Seals enter the cave as the rescue begins.
5.40pm (6.40pm, Singapore time): First boy emerges from cave. Three more are later extracted.
Officials later say the operation will resume 10 hours later
