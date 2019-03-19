13 terror suspects nabbed in Malaysia, some involved in Marawi siege

KUALA LUMPUR Thirteen suspected militants, including six linked to the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) allegedly involved in the Marawi siege in the Philippines in 2017, have been detained by Malaysian authorities.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the suspects - 12 Filipinos and a Malaysian - were detained by the Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division on March 11 and 12 in Semporna and Tambunan.

"Those detained were either members of ASG, Maute or Royal Sulu Force (RSF) terror groups. Some were also detained for harbouring militants," he said in a statement yesterday.

"Four of the suspects were involved with the Maute terror group in an attack in Marawi, Philippines in 2017.

"The four also harboured other Maute member and even militants from the Middle East who fled to Sabah.

"Two others were members of the RSF, who were responsible for the attacks in Lahad Datu and Semporna in 2013. We also believe they are recruiting new members among Filipinos in Sabah," the IGP said.

Another series of arrests were in Tambunan on March 11, where five Filipino men and a Filipina aged between 23 and 63 were detained.

"One of the men detained is a member of the ASG, involved in clashes in Marawi, the Philippines. He fled to Sabah in December last year to avoid capture by Philippines security forces," he said, adding five others held were linked to ASG and Maute members in Sabah.

The last one arrested was a 39-year-old Filipino man in Tambunan on March 12, the IGP said. "He had offered protection and harboured elements from the ASG and Maute," he said.

A total of 10 other Filipinos, who did not have proper identification and travel documents were also detained, he added.