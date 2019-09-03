World

13,000 houses destroyed as Hurricane Dorian pummels Bahamas

13,000 houses destroyed as Hurricane Dorian pummels Bahamas
Monster storm Hurricane Dorian tearing through the Bahamas on Sunday. PHOTO: REUTERS
Sep 03, 2019 06:00 am

FLORIDA: Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said yesterday that the "devastation is unprecedented", after Hurricane Dorian pummelled the archipelago.

"Based on reports out of Abaco, the devastation is unprecedented," Minnis tweeted.

"Dorian remains an extremely dangerous storm. Our focus right now is rescue, recovery and prayer."

The Red Cross said the hurricane had caused extensive damage across the Bahamas, warning that as many as 13,000 houses may have been severely damaged or destroyed.

"We don't yet have a complete picture of what has happened," Mr Sune Bulow, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' emergency operation centre in Geneva, said in a statement.

"But it is clear that Hurricane Dorian has had a catastrophic impact," he said, adding that "we anticipate extensive shelter needs, alongside the need for short-term economic support, as well as for clean water and health assistance."

First Asean-US Maritime Exercise kicks off
World

First Asean-US Maritime Exercise kicks off

Related Stories

HK women protesters claim online harassment by pro-Beijing trolls

Lam admits she sparked HK crisis, would quit if she could

UK PM preparing to call an election over Brexit showdown: Reports

Dorian battered the Bahamas with ferocious wind and rain on Sunday, the monstrous Category 5 storm wrecking towns and homes.There were no immediate estimates of casualties, but The Bahamas Press reported on Twitter that a 7-year-old boy had drowned in northern Bahamas.

Packing sustained winds of 295kmh, Dorian crashed onshore in the Abacos Islands, in the north-west of the Bahamas, as the strongest storm ever to hit the Caribbean chain.

After days of uncertainty surrounding the storm's path, the south-eastern US states of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina finally ordered coastal residents to evacuate in a mass exodus set to affect hundreds of thousands of people.

"This storm at this magnitude could really cause massive destruction. Do not put your life in jeopardy by staying behind when you have a chance to get out," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said. - AFP, REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD