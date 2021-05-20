14 die after barge sinks as cyclone hits India's west coast

Stranded workers from the barge being airlifted by the navy.

Indian Navy members conducting a search and rescue operation by picking up two survivors from a life raft.

NEW DELHI Fourteen people have died as a barge sank off India's west coast after a powerful cyclone barrelled into the country, the authorities said yesterday. Three Indian Navy ships and aircraft scoured the waters to locate scores of others missing from the P305 barge.

Driving waves of up to 7.5m on the high seas, Cyclone Tauktae rammed into the western states of Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital, and Gujarat over the past two days, killing at least 61 people and leaving a trail of destruction.

The storm smashed into the Mumbai High oilfield near Mumbai, where India's biggest offshore oil rigs are located, and sank the P305 that had 261 personnel on board.