14 die after barge sinks as cyclone hits India's west coast

May 20, 2021 06:00 am

NEW DELHI Fourteen people have died as a barge sank off India's west coast after a powerful cyclone barrelled into the country, the authorities said yesterday. Three Indian Navy ships and aircraft scoured the waters to locate scores of others missing from the P305 barge.

Driving waves of up to 7.5m on the high seas, Cyclone Tauktae rammed into the western states of Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital, and Gujarat over the past two days, killing at least 61 people and leaving a trail of destruction.

The storm smashed into the Mumbai High oilfield near Mumbai, where India's biggest offshore oil rigs are located, and sank the P305 that had 261 personnel on board.

The navy said over 180 people had been rescued from the barge. - REUTERS

