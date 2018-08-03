150,000 flee as Myanmar is hit by floods

Medical staff from a village in Karen state in Myanmar collect supplies to help flood victims.

BAGO, MYANMAR Monsoon rains have pummelled the Mekong region in recent days with Myanmar bearing the brunt of flooding that has forced 150,000 to flee.

It has started to recede in some areas, but the country is only just entering the peak monsoon season and more downpours are expected.

Thousands were either unable or have refused to leave their half-submerged homes, peering out from upper windows as they waited for relief boats bringing supplies.

Some waded out through the waist-deep water to collect the donations while others balanced precariously on rafts made from bamboo poles or jerrycans as they paddled through the waters.

Evacuation orders are still in place across Bago, Karen, Mon and Tanintharyi provinces with dozens of dams and reservoirs overflowing.

In Madauk town in Bago region, warnings that key levees are at breaking point sparked fear among residents.

"We are worried about the embankment. We are really afraid," 43-year-old Ma Wai told AFP yesterday.

"When the authorities warned us over the microphone, we didn't know where to run. Children and elderly people were crying."

State media reported that nearly 150,000 people have been forced to seek refuge in 327 camps while nearly 28,000 are clinging on in their flooded homes.

At least a dozen people have been killed.