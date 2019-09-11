17,000 stranded at airport as typhoon hits Tokyo
TOKYO: Around 17,000 passengers were stranded overnight at Tokyo's Narita Airport, an official said yesterday, after it took a direct hit from a powerful typhoon that caused transport chaos throughout the Japanese capital.
Typhoon Faxai caused more than 100 flights to be scrapped and road and rail links to the airport were also badly affected, leaving many with no transport options to the city - 70km to the west. Airport spokesman Kei Miyahara said a total of 16,900 people were stuck at the airport at midnight.
"Passengers are now beginning to go home or to their final destinations as buses and trains have resumed operations," Mr Miyahara said early yesterday.- AFP
