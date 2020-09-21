Up to $17,500 in fines for quarantine rule breakers in England

LONDON: People in England who break new rules requiring them to self-isolate if they have been in contact with someone infected with Covid-19 will face a fine of up to £10,000 (S$17,550), Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday.

The rules will apply from Sept 28 to anyone who tests positive for the virus or is notified that they have been in contact with someone infectious.

Mr Johnson said: "People who choose to ignore the rules will face significant fines."

Fines will start at £1,000 for a first offence, rising to £10,000 for repeat offenders or cases where employers threaten to sack staff who self-isolate rather than go to work.