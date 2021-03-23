18,000 evacuated as New South Wales hits 'breaking point'

Residents watching the rising waters of the Williams river flood streets at Raymond Terrace.

(Above) A partially submerged car in floodwaters in the Sydney suburb of Windsor.

SYDNEY: Torrential downpours lashed Australia's east coast yesterday, forcing thousands to flee the worst flooding in decades and pushing communities already battling drought, bush fires, and the coronavirus pandemic to "breaking point".

Around 18,000 residents were told to evacuate, as days of relentless rainfall caused rivers in New South Wales to rise to their highest levels in 30 years.

"The devastation is quite unbelievable," said Port Macquarie cafe owner Marten Clark, who waded through waist-deep water to find his furniture washed away and fridges and cooking equipment destroyed.

Aerial images from hard-hit areas showed the flood consuming rows of houses, with only their roofs above the water.

As some coastal communities received three months worth of rain in only a few hours, emergency services said they rescued hundreds and fielded more than 8,800 calls for help.

In some areas, emergency workers travelled inland on "Surf Lifesaving" ocean rescue boats to reach stranded people.

So far, no fatalities or serious injuries have been reported.

"The water is still rising," said Ms Jo Dunstan, who owns a florist shop in the Sydney suburb of Windsor, as she watched debris-littered stormwater race past neighbouring homes.

Just over 12 months ago, the region was suffering drought, water cuts and bush fires.

"When you have been through three or four incidents that are life-changing on top of each other, it can make you feel like you are at breaking point," said New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian.