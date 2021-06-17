19% of asymptomatic Covid patients develop lasting symptoms: Study

WASHINGTON Almost a fifth of Covid-19 patients without symptoms went on to experience conditions consistent with long Covid a month after their initial diagnosis, according to a huge study published on Tuesday.

Long Covid refers to symptoms of the disease that persist more than four weeks after being diagnosed.

The analysis by non-profit Fair Health encompassed insurance claims from 1.96 million Americans - the largest population of patients ever studied for long Covid - from February last year to February this year.

The study found that across all ages, the most common post-viral conditions were in order of frequency: Pain, breathing difficulty, high cholesterol, general discomfort and fatigue, and high blood pressure.