1MDB charges against Najib were ready but former A-G made to retire

PM Mahathir Mohamad says Malaysia will seek international help to recover 1MDB money.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has confirmed that a charge sheet against ex-premier Najib Razak was prepared by former attorney-general Abdul Gani Patail in 2015 before the legal adviser was promptly placed on early retirement by the then PM.

"He claims that he was preparing to charge Najib and that morning he was deprived of his position," said Dr Mahathir at a press conference yesterday.

Mr Abdul Gani was retired as attorney-general in July 2015 due to what the government said were his "health problems" and replaced by Mr Apandi Ali.

Mr Abdul Gani was at the time heading a task force investigating money-laundering allegations at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

His dismissal sparked media speculation that he was preparing charges of criminal misappropriation against Mr Najib, after RM2.6 billion (S$880 million) allegedly linked to 1MDB was found in the former premier's personal account.

Dr Mahathir said Malaysia was committed to pay any debt linked to 1MDB, if it had been guaranteed by the government.

"We have to... if it implicates the government, the government has to pay," he said.

He also said Malaysia would reach out to other countries to return any 1MDB funds they may have received.

"The focus on corruption is important because we need to get back money that is still in Swiss (Switzerland), the US, Singapore and maybe Luxumbourg. For this, we will contact the governments of the countries to recover the money there," Dr Mahathir said.