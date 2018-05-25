1MDB chief may sue M’sia Finance Minister over ‘personal attacks’

KUALA LUMPUR The president and chief executive officer of the troubled state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) yesterday said he was considering taking legal action against Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng for making "personal attacks" against him.

In comments made in his personal capacity, Mr Arul Kanda Kandasamy said it was unfair of Mr Lim to issue a public statement following their meeting on Wednesday that did not fully and accurately represent the circumstances in which questions had been posed to him, The Star reported.

"The circumstances I was in and the context of my answers were conveniently left out such that it produces a false impression and put me in a bad light," Mr Arul said.

He denied the "potentially defamatory" comments made by Mr Lim, calling them "personal attacks".

"Therefore... I have sought legal advice from my lawyers on my options," he said.

Mr Lim had described Mr Arul as "utterly dishonest and untrustworthy", after Mr Arul claimed that all financial matters were handled strictly by the company's chief financial officer (CFO).

Mr Lim dismissed Mr Kanda's threat to sue him yesterday, The Straits Times reported.

"Mr Arul Kanda has made many promises. If he wants to sue, we will be waiting for him, but I do not know whether he will do that.

"He must bear in mind he is the only employee of 1MDB, and it is solely owned by the Ministry of Finance," said Mr Lim.

Mr Lim had meetings with Mr Arul, former 1MDB CFO Azmi Tahir and former 1MDB general counsel Ivan Chen at the ministry on Wednesday.

Mr Lim also met separately with 1MDB directors Norazman Ayob and Kamal Mohd Ali.

Following the meetings, Mr Lim told a press conference the two directors had informed the ministry that 1MDB is insolvent and unable to repay its debts.