1MDB probe will be done in accordance with rule of law: Anwar

Mr Najib Razak (above) undergoing a routine medical check-up at his home in this photo which he tweeted.

KUALA LUMPUR The investigation of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak over billions of dollars missing from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) will be conducted strictly according to the rule of law, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

"I've said (to the authorities) do not repeat what they did to me."

Malaysia's premier-in-waiting was referring to the way he was repeatedly prosecuted for sodomy by political rivals in previous leaderships.

Mr Anwar was speaking to reporters in Jakarta after meeting former Indonesian president BJ Habibie at his home earlier in the afternoon, The Straits Times reported.

"The judiciary then was not free, so never again repeat what happened to me."

In a related development, Mr Najib insisted he had not stolen state money, reported AFP.

"I did not steal the people's money," Najib, 64, asserted during a visit to his home constituency Pekan in Pahang,where he was welcomed by crowds of supporters.

"I was prepared to hand over power gracefully. But once I did that, I was not treated properly.

"I am amazed that even though I am no longer the prime minister, there are so many people at this event," he said during a ceremony to open a branch office of his United Malays National Organisation (Umno).

Mr Najib also denied that he is seeking witness protection over the probe into 1MDB, The Star reported.

When queried by reporter yesterday, he said: "No, no. I'm not."

Online portal Malay Mail reported that Mr Najib asked for witness protection, claiming those linked directly or indirectly to 1MDB funds abroad had made threats to his life and his family members.

The portal , which claimed to have seen the police report, stated that Mr Najib alleged that the threats were not only from Malaysia, but also overseas, and linked to 1MDB

His wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, speaking for the first time since the general election and the subsequent raid on their homes, said she bore no grudge against allies who turned against her.

She told the Malay Mail in an interview earlier: "It's normal in politics. When you're up, everybody adores us, but when you have problem, it is expected. It is just part and parcel of life."

She also hoped her family will be treated with dignity.

"I can take all that pre-dawn raids. I understand. I believe that a person is innocent until proven guilty.

"Otherwise, we have to be treated like normal human beings. The right to dignity," she added.