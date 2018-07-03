1MDB task force freezes 408 accounts worth $372m

PETALING JAYA: The special task force probing the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal has frozen 408 bank accounts involving RM1.1 billion (S$372 million) from individuals, political parties and non-governmental organisations.

According to the task force, the 81 individuals and 55 companies that had their accounts frozen were believed to have received misappropriated funds from the troubled state investment arm.

"It is believed these accounts are linked with misappropriated funds from 1MDB. It also involved over 900 transactions made between March 2011 and September 2015," the task force said in a statement yesterday.

The task force also hinted that more bank accounts linked with 1MDB could be frozen in future.

"All bank accounts were frozen in accordance with the law," it said, stressing that no parties were targeted.

Riza has been notified and has been asked to be present tomorrow so that we can take a statement from him. A source from MACC on Mr Riza Aziz, one of Madam Rosmah Mansor's two children from a previous marriage

The task force said a comprehensive investigation is underway to ascertain the level of involvement of those involved.

"Comprehensive investigations are conducted fairly to all parties involved. The task force hopes that those involved will give full cooperation," it added.

The task force was set up on May 21 to investigate 1MDB and recover its assets abroad.

In a related development, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said it will record a statement from the stepson of former prime minister Najib Razak, 48-year-old Riza Aziz, on 1MDB.

"Riza has been notified and has been asked to be present tomorrow so that we can take a statement from him," an MACC source told The Star yesterday.

Mr Riza is a film producer and the co-founder of Hollywood film production company Red Granite Pictures. He is one of Madam Rosmah Mansor's two children from a previous marriage.

Newly elected Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was also at the MACC office yesterday for questioning.