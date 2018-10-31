1MDB whistle-blower: If I had to, I would do it again

PETALING JAYA : Despite being threatened and imprisoned in Thailand for 18 months for leaking PetroSaudi documents, Swiss whistle-blower Xavier Justo said he would risk his life to expose the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal all over again.

"If I had to do it again, I would do it again. Except this time, I would protect my family," Mr Justo said at the Anti-Corruption Summit 2018 yesterday.

The former PetroSaudi International executive said his wife and son suffered immensely over his action, and their lives continue to be affected by his actions.

"Today, I still cannot open a bank account under my name," he said.

"For me, the whistle-blowing started the day I met a few courageous journalists… their explanation on how the corruption in 1MDB worked convinced me that handing over all the information I have in my possession is the only thing to do, the right thing to do.

"The pride of one day being able to tell my son who is his father… this experience has an expensive price but it is worth it."

Mr Justo said often it is the families of whistle-blowers who pay the biggest price, but he urged the public to follow their moral compass in voicing out against such crimes.

"Acting against criminals can be dangerous. They will do everything to keep the money. They have no limits, I am witness," Mr Justo said.

"It (whistleblowing) was not a difficult choice to make; we all have moral values in us.

"Some choose to ignore them to satisfy the desire for money and comfort, but others - and I think it is the majority - would choose values against greed," he said.

He said his family is together with the Malaysian people in the fight to bring those responsible in the 1MDB scandal to justice.

"Our struggle will not stop until they are punished, what they did to us and what they did to you cannot go unpunished," Mr Justo added.