20 killed in limo crash in upstate New York

Flowers left at the site in upstate New York a day after the accident.

NEW YORK: Two pairs of newly-weds, sisters from one family and brothers from another were among the 20 victims when a stretch limousine taking passengers to a surprise birthday party crashed in upstate New York, according to US media reports yesterday.

Federal authorities described last Saturday's accident as the deadliest US transport crash in nearly a decade.

Some of the names and details of the victims were disclosed by media accounts from relatives and crowdfunding pages on the Internet.

Newly-weds Erin and Shane McGowan were just starting a life together after five months of marriage, the Times Union reported.

They were part of a party of 17 who climbed into a stretch limousine 2001 Ford Excursion to celebrate their friend Amy Steenburg's 30th birthday, the paper and other media reported.

They were headed for an upstate New York brewery but never made it, officials said.

The limo charged through a highway intersection without stopping last Saturday afternoon, in Schoharie, New York, the police and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said.

It crashed into an unoccupied parked car and hit two pedestrians before coming to a rest in a shallow ravine, officials said.

The limo driver, all 17 passengers and the two pedestrians died, state police and the NTSB said.

Mrs Steenburg was also a newly-wed. She and her three sisters - Mary Dyson, Allison King and Abby Jackson - and her husband, Axel, and his brother, Rich, all died, relatives told The New York Times.

Ms Barbara Douglas, the aunt of the sisters, said the victims were smart, beautiful and lived life to the fullest.

"I don't know how you say it. You can't wrap you head around such a tragedy where you have four of your daughters die," she told reporters at the scene.

NBC News reported that Mrs Dyson's husband, Rob, also died.

It was the deadliest transportation accident in the US since a 2009 plane crash in Buffalo, New York, that killed 49 people, NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt told a news conference on Sunday.