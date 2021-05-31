200,000 ignored Hari Raya interstate travel curbs: Malaysian minister

PETALING JAYA An estimated 200,000 people in Malaysia ignored interstate travel restrictions and bypassed police roadblocks during Hari Raya Aidilfitri, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that although travel restrictions were imposed, some people still travelled back to their home towns, causing a spike in Hari Raya clusters and deaths within families.

"We can lie to the police but we cannot lie to Covid-19, which is everywhere.

"Many people were angry that they could not travel for Hari Raya, and we were informed that 200,000 people managed to go through police roadblocks.

"As a result, after Hari Raya, there were many clusters and also cases of deaths," he said in a joint press conference with health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah yesterday.

He said Malaysia would be logging 13,000 or 15,000 Covid-19 cases daily if the government had allowed interstate travel for Hari Raya.

Dr Noor Hisham said as cases continue to rise, doctors will be forced to make the tough call on which patient should be given a bed in the intensive care unit (ICU).

DIFFICULT CHOICE

"The Health Ministry has warned of possible scenarios in which doctors would have to make the difficult choice to prioritise ICU beds for patients with a high recovery potential over patients with low recovery potential.