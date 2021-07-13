25 major cities driving urban greenhouse gas emissions: Study

The study examined greenhouse gas emissions reported by 167 cities and found that 23 Chinese cities along with Moscow and Tokyo accounted for 52 per cent of the total. PHOTO: REUTERS

LONDON/MADRID: Just 25 big cities - almost all of them in China - accounted for more than half of the climate-warming gases pumped out by a sample of 167 urban hubs around the world, an analysis of emissions trends showed yesterday.

In per capita terms, however, emissions from cities in the richest parts of the world are still generally higher than those from urban centres in developing countries, researchers found in the study published in the Frontiers journal.

The study compared greenhouse gas emissions reported by 167 cities in 53 countries, and found that 23 Chinese cities - among them Shanghai and Beijing- along with Moscow and Tokyo accounted for 52 per cent of the total.

SIGNIFICANT ROLE

It included more cities from China, India, the United states and the European Union because of their larger contributions to global emissions and significance to the climate debate.

The findings highlighted the significant role cities play in reducing emissions, said the study's co-author Chen Shaoqing, an environmental scientist at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou.

"It is... logical. If you don't act, eventually you will suffer from (climate change)," he said.

Average global temperatures have already risen by more than 1 deg C compared with the pre- industrial baseline and are still on track to exceed the 1.5 to 2 deg C limit set by the Paris Agreement.