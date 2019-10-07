2nd whistle-blower in Trump-Ukraine scandal has come forward: Lawyer

Republican senators Mitt Romney and Susan Collins have expressed concerns about Mr Trump reaching out to foreign countries to help his re-election bid.

WASHINGTON A second whistle-blower, with first-hand knowledge of US President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine, has spoken with the intelligence community's internal watchdog, a lawyer involved said yesterday.

Mr Mark Zaid confirmed in an interview with ABC's This Week that the second official, also from the US intelligence community, has been interviewed by the inspector general.

Mr Zaid represents the first whistle-blower who filed a complaint involving a July 25 phone call Mr Trump held with Ukraine's president in which he asked him to investigate a Democratic rival, former vice-president Joe Biden.

REPUBLICAN DISCONTENT

The existence of the second whistle-blower followed stirrings of discontent within Mr Trump's own Republican Party after he called on China on Friday to investigate Mr Biden's son, who had business dealings in the country.

Republican Senators Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Susan Collins all have expressed concerns about Mr Trump reaching out to other countries to help him in his 2020 re-election bid.

The telephone call and the whistle-blower complaint prompted House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch impeachment proceedings against Mr Trump, saying his actions jeopardised US election integrity and threatened national security.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump opened a new front in the impeachment battle by slamming Mr Romney.

The Republican President, who launched a stream of invective at Democrats and the media as the impeachment probe in Congress widened, tweeted that Mr Romney was a "pompous ass who has been fighting me from the beginning".

Mr Romney, who lost the 2012 election to Democrat Barack Obama, criticised Mr Trump for asking China to investigate Mr Biden, who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The Utah Republican said Mr Trump's appeal to China was "wrong and appalling".

In a later tweet, Mr Trump said he was hearing that people in Utah regretted electing Mr Romney to the Senate in 2018.

"I agree. He is a fool who is playing right into the hands of the do nothing Democrats! #IMPEACHMITTROMNEY," Mr Trump wrote.

Ms Collins of Maine, also criticised Mr Trump for exhorting China to investigate the Bidens, calling it "completely inappropriate" in remarks to reporters at an event in her home state, according to the Bangor Daily News.