3 dead in Illinois shooting; agents search house after Nashville blast

Smoke billowing from the site of an explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, on Christmas Day. Federal agents have searched a two-storey house for clues to the blast.

WASHINGTON: Three people were killed and another three wounded on Saturday in the US state of Illinois when a shooter opened fire at a bowling alley, police said. A suspect in his 30s was in police custody.

Rockford city police, on its on Twitter account, urged people to stay away from the area near the Don Carter Lanes bowling alley, as it was an "active situation" and officers were clearing the site.

It tweeted after midnight: "37-year-old white male suspect is in custody. There are no others being sought at this time."

Police chief Dan O'Shea earlier told a press conference near the scene of the shooting: "It's still an ongoing investigation. We do have three individuals that are confirmed deceased."

He said three other people had been wounded from the gunfire and were being treated at local hospitals.

NASHVILLE EXPLOSION

Meanwhile, federal agents investigating the explosion of a motor home in Nashville were searching a two-storey suburban house on Saturday for clues to the blast, which injured three people in America's country music capital on Christmas Day.

They were also trying to identify human remains found near the exploded vehicle.

The motor home, parked on a street in Tennessee's largest city, exploded at dawn on Friday moments after police responding to reports of gunfire noticed it and heard an automated message emanating from the vehicle warning of a bomb.

The thunderous, fiery blast destroyed several vehicles, damaged more than 40 businesses and left a trail of shards from shattered windows.

Following up on what they said were more than 500 leads, local police and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were searching a two-storey, red-brick house in Antioch, 18km from Nashville, paying particular attention to its basement, said a Reuters witness.

Officials on Saturday declined to name a person of interest in connection with the explosion, but CBS News reported that the investigation has honed in a 63-year-old man, who recently lived at the address, public records showed.

Google Street View images from 2019 show a white motor home in the driveway.