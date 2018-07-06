4-D numbers linked to ex-PM Najib sold out in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia's betting outlets on Wednesday sold out of two sets of four-digit (4-D) numbers - 5753 and 2469 - after punters linked the numbers to former prime minister Najib Razak's being charged for corruption on the same day.

Both sets of numbers were sold out nationwide in less than two hours after all three 4-D betting operators opened for business.

Even illegal 4-D bookies stopped accepting the bets from noon despite an overwhelming demand.

The number 5753 was arrived at after punters consulted a 4-D booklet using the words "arrested for corruption".

Meanwhile, the number 2469 is believed to be the number plate of the car that was used on Tuesday to transport Najib from his Kuala Lumpur home to the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in Putrajaya.

Checks at Magnum, Sports Toto and Pan Malaysian Pools showed all outlets having exhausted the maximum quota allowed for a number to be placed as bets on a single draw.

One of the betting outlet operators, who wanted to be identified only as Lai, said there was a rush to buy both numbers.

"There was already a long queue since 8am.

"Punters rushed to place their bets as such hot numbers often sell out quickly," the operator said.

Magnum has combined RM8,000 (S$2,700) bets for big and small draws on a single number while Sports Toto's maximum bet is RM5,000.

Pan Malaysian Pools, the operator of Da Ma Cai, allowed a maximum bet of RM6,000 for a single number draw.

According to an illegal 4-D operator in George Town, Penang, who declined to be named, some punters had placed bets as early as Tuesday evening.

DEMAND

He said that as of noon yesterday, illegal bookies stopped taking in bets but honoured the earlier bookings despite an overwhelming demand.

He said: "We are worried it may turn out as a winning number.

"In the past, we were badly hit by such hot numbers."

Najib's arrest on Tuesday hogged headlines and was the talk of the town.