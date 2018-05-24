$40 million the amount seized from Najib’s residences: Sources

The police loading boxes seized from the Pavilion Residences on Friday.

PETALING JAYA It's about RM120 million ($40 million) - that's what investigators have tallied up after they finally finished counting the cash in various currencies linked to former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak that was seized from the Pavilion Residences last week.

Sources said officers from the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) completed the painstaking task of counting the seized cash yesterday, The Star reported.

"The process of counting the cash started on Monday as investigators worked long hours just to ensure the process was done thoroughly.

"Some 30 bags of cash were counted by police personnel with the assistance of Bank Negara officers. The total amounted to around RM120 million," a source said.

The bags of money were among 284 boxes filled with designer handbags, watches, jewellery and cash in various currencies from three luxury condominiums here, the value of which was impossible to estimate due to the sheer volume.

The raids were part of police investigations into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Last Friday, police seized valuables and cash following a check on six locations linked to Mr Najib, including the Prime Minister's Office, his official residence as well as other premises.

In a police report, Mr Najib had claimed that the cash seized from the Pavilion Residences were donations from his friends and meant for Barisan Nasional's election campaign.

When contacted, Bukit Aman CCID director Comm Amar Singh refused to comment as the matter is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, two of 1MDB directors - Mr Norazman Ayob and Mr Kamal Mohd Ali - told the finance ministry yesterday that the company is insolvent and unable to repay its debts, The Star reported.

"The directors of 1MDB confirmed that 1MDB was insolvent and unable to repay its debts," Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng told reporters yesterday.

"The former CFO (chief finance officer) Azmi Tahir had also written to the ministry in March to state that 1MDB will not be able to service its interest due in April and May 2018."

Mr Kamal also called the US$940 million worth of investment "units" held with Singapore's BSI Bank and US$1.56 billion worth of overseas investment "funds" belonging to 1MDB Global Investments Limited as "scams".