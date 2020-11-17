World

7 killed in deadliest Hong Kong fire in nearly a decade

Seven people were killed and seven others were in critical condition after a blaze tore through an apartment in Hong Kong on Sunday, the deadliest fire to hit the city in nearly a decade. The authorities said 17 victims were taken to hospital after the fire broke out in Jordan district shortly after 8.30pm.

Live TV images showed paramedics and firefighters frantically trying to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on unconscious victims in the street outside the apartment block, AFP reported. The South China Morning Post said the fire was the worst since a 2011 blaze that killed nine people.

