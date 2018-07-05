70 people dead or missing after Indonesian ferry runs aground

Indonesian rescuers evacuating a victim of the sinking ferry off the coast of Selayar island, in South Sulawesi, Indonesia .

JAKARTA: About 70 people are dead or missing after a ferry ran aground off the coast of Indonesia, according to an updated official toll yesterday, the latest deadly maritime accident in the country.

The KM Lestari was carrying about 140 passengers and dozens of vehicles when damage to its hull forced the captain to ground the vessel on Tuesday afternoon about 300m off Selayar island, near the larger island of Sulawesi.

Images from the scene showed terrified passengers clinging to the side of the tipped over ferry, while others floated in the sea awaiting help.

Waves swamped the boat's deck, sweeping trucks and other vehicles overboard, as rescuers battled high winds and rough seas to pluck victims from the water.

Indonesia's disaster agency said 29 people died in the accident while another 41 are still missing. Nearly 70 people have been rescued, it added.

A fleet of smaller boats, including local fishing vessels, worked to save passengers as bad weather prevented larger craft from approaching the stricken ferry, the Transportation Ministry said.

It added that most passengers had been wearing life jackets.

"The last passengers on board the boat were evacuated this morning at about 12.05am," Mr Agus H. Purnomo, a director at the Transportation Ministry, said in a statement.

"The captain and ship owner were the last two people to get off the ship."

Rescuers are still scouring the coastline for missing passengers.

The 48m-long vessel was sailing from Sulawesi to nearby Selayar island when strong winds and high waves caused damage to its portside hull and it began taking on water.

The captain deliberately ran the boat aground close to shore in an effort to reduce drownings at sea, the ministry said.

The ship was also carrying some US$2 million (S$2.7 million) worth of rupiah destined for a local bank branch on Selayar to pay local civil servants a bonus.