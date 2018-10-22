700,000 people protest in London demanding second Brexit vote

LONDON/BELFAST: Hundreds of thousands of supporters of the European Union marched through London on Saturday in the biggest demonstration yet to demand that the British government holds a public vote on the terms of Brexit.

The protesters waved the blue and gold flag of the EU and held up "Bollocks to Brexit" banners to call for another referendum on the eventual deal on how Britain will leave the world's biggest trading bloc.

The march comes after another tumultuous week for Prime Minister Theresa May, in which she failed to agree on a divorce deal with EU leaders in Brussels and infuriated members of her own party by making further concessions in the talks.

With just over five months until Britain is due to leave, there is no clarity about what a future trade deal with the EU will look like, and some rebels in Mrs May's Conservative Party have threatened to vote down a deal if she clinches one.

Mr James McGrory, one of the organisers of the march, said voters should have the chance to change their minds because the decision will impact their lives for generations.

"People think the Brexit negotiations are a total mess, they have no faith in the government to deliver the promises that were made, partly because they cannot be delivered," he said.

At the march, demonstrators carried placards saying "Brexit is pants", "Time for an EU turn" and "European and proud".

Organisers said about 700,000 people took part in the march, which would make it the largest in Britain since a demonstration against the Iraq war in 2003.

The People's Vote campaign, which includes several pro-EU groups, said they had stewards stationed at regular intervals to estimate the size of the crowd. The police did not provide an independent estimate of numbers participating.

Protesters originally gathered near Hyde Park and then walked past Downing Street and finished outside Parliament, where they listened to politicians from all main political parties.

Britain's 2016 referendum saw 52 per cent vote in favour of leaving the EU.

But the past two years have been politically fraught as the government has struggled to agree on a plan, and there are fears that Britain could leave the bloc without a deal.

Some opinion polls have shown a slight shift in favour of remaining in the EU, but there has yet to be a decisive change in attitudes and many in Britain say they have become increasingly bored by Brexit.

Mrs May has repeatedly ruled out holding a second referendum. The opposition Labour Party's Brexit spokesman said last month his party is open to a second referendum.