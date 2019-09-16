$7m gold toilet stolen from exhibit

Burglars have stolen a functional 18K gold toilet from Britain's Blenheim Palace, police said on Saturday.

The toilet, valued at more than US$5 million (S$7 million), was part of an exhibit by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan.

Named America, the toilet was previously on display in New York's Guggenheim Museum, where more than 100,000 visitors could use it, reported Reuters.

Police have arrested one man but have yet to recover the toilet, which was offered to US President Donald Trump for his use in the White House. He turned it down.