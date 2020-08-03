86 dead from illegal alcohol in India

Indian police raided rural hamlets and made arrests to break up a bootlegging cartel yesterday, after 86 people died from consuming illegally-produced alcohol this week in the north-western state of Punjab, officials said.

"We have conducted raids at more than 30 places today and we have detained six more persons," a senior police officer in Punjab's Tarn Taran district told Reuters. Police nabbed at least 25 people and conducted more than 100 raids, seizing hundreds of litres of liquor from villages and road-side eateries, the state's police chief Dinkar Gupta said on Saturday.