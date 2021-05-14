99 of 100 cities that are at most environmental risk are in Asia
PARIS: Of the 100 cities worldwide most vulnerable to environmental hazards, all but one are in Asia, and four-fifths are in India or China, according to a risk assessment published last week.
Across the globe, more than 400 large cities with a total population of 1.5 billion are at "high" or "extreme" risk because of some mixture of pollution, dwindling water supplies, deadly heat waves, natural disasters and climate change, the report found.
Jakarta - plagued by pollution, flooding and heat waves - topped the ranking.
But India, home to 13 of the world's 20 most risk-laden cities, may face the most daunting future. Delhi ranks second on the global index of 576 cities compiled by business risk analysts Verisk Maplecroft, followed by Chennai (third), Agra (sixth), Kanpur (10th), Jaipur (22nd) and Lucknow (24th).
Thirty-five of the 50 cities worldwide most beset by water pollution are in China, as are all but two of the top 15 facing water stress. Lima in Peru is the only non-Asian city to crack the top 100. - AFP
