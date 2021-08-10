About a fifth of hospitals in the Philippines near full capacity

MANILA Nearly a fifth of hospitals in the Philippines are close to full capacity as a surge in Covid-19 infections, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, spreads across the country, the Health Department said yesterday.

Coronavirus cases in the Philippines, a country of 110 million, have been growing at a rate of 8,000 to 10,000 infections a day over recent weeks, above the daily average of 5,700 cases reported last month, according to official data.

"It is highly possible the cases will continue to rise even after ECQ," Health Department spokesman Maria Rosario Vergeire said, referring to enhanced community quarantine, the classification used in the capital Manila and its surrounding areas for its strictest form of lockdown.

Of the 1,291 hospitals in the Philippines, 236 have reached "critical levels" of over 85 per cent occupancy because of the rise in cases, she said.

Hospitals in the capital region, the epicentre of the current outbreak, were facing a similar situation, with 25 of 159 facilities nearing full capacity.

Last Friday, the authorities placed the capital region, home to more than 13 million people, under a two-week lockdown as cases nationwide neared a four-month high.

Footage recorded by drone yesterday showed noticeably fewer cars on Manila's streets following strict limitations on the movement of people outdoors.

The lockdown would help the government delay a further rise in cases and give it more time to reinforce healthcare systems, Ms Vergeire said.

VACCINATE

City officials have said they would use the period to vaccinate four million people in the capital region.

The nationaims to inoculate up to 70 million people this year. Some 11 million people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The Philippines has recorded 1.65 million cases and 29,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, Indonesia extended its curbs on Java and Bali islands until Aug 16, but will ease them in 26 areas, as official data showed infections have plunged in the capital Jakarta but are increasing elsewhere.

"Don't let the improvement that we've achieved laboriously go to waste," Mr Luhut Pandjaitan, the Cabinet Minister overseeing the response in Java and Bali, said late yesterday.

Malls will reopen at 25 per cent capacity for vaccinated people, except for children and the elderly, and people must show their vaccination proof using a digital app, Mr Luhut said.

Restrictions in areas outside Java and Bali will be extended until Aug 23 as cases went up by 1.2 per cent, whereas cases in Java and Bali dropped by 27 per cent this month.