Afghan women sceptical even as Taleban pledges to respect their rights

Taleban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaking to reporters, revealing his identity for the first time.

KABUL : The Taleban has offered a pledge of reconciliation, vowing no revenge against opponents and to respect women's rights in a "different" rule of Afghanistan from two decades ago.

The announcements came on Tuesday night following the group's astonishing comeback after being ousted by a US-led invasion in 2001.

"All those in the opposite side are pardoned from A to Z," Taleban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters, revealing his identity for the first time.

"We will not seek revenge."

Mr Mujahid said the new regime would be "positively different" from its 1996-2001 stint, which was infamous for deaths by stoning, girls being banned from school and women from working in contact with men.

"If the question is based on ideology and beliefs, there is no difference... but if we calculate it based on experience, maturity and insight, no doubt there are many differences," Mr Mujahid told reporters.

He said the group is "committed to letting women work in accordance with the principles of Islam", without offering specifics. A spokesman for the group in Doha, Mr Suhail Shaheen, told Britain's Sky News that women would not be required to wear the all-covering burqa but did not say what attire would be acceptable.

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they had agreed to hold a virtual meeting of Group of Seven leaders next week to discuss a common strategy and approach to Afghanistan.

The European Union said it would cooperate with the Afghan government only if it respected fundamental rights, including those of women.

Within Afghanistan, women expressed scepticism.

Afghan girls' education activist Pashtana Durrani, 23, was wary of Taleban promises.

"They have to walk the talk. Right now they are not doing that," she told Reuters.

The decision by Mr Biden, a Democrat, to stick to the withdrawal deal struck last year by his Republican predecessor Donald Trump has stirred widespread criticism at home and among US allies. Mr Biden's approval rating dropped by 7 percentage points to 46 per cent, the lowest level of his seven-month-long presidency, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted on Monday.