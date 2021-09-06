Afghanistan will likely erupt in civil war: Top US general

US Joint Chiefs chairman, General Mark Milley (above), is expecting a resurgence of terrorism in the Afghanistan region with the Taleban at the helm.

WASHINGTON: Afghanistan will "likely" erupt in civil war, the top US general told US media on Saturday, warning that those conditions could see a resurgence of terrorist groups.

As American forces began their withdrawal, the Taleban took over Afghanistan in a lightning campaign, with only northern province Panjshir holding out.

"My military estimate... is that the conditions are likely to develop... a civil war," General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Fox News.

He questioned whether the Taleban - who have yet to declare a government - would be able to consolidate power and establish effective governance.

"There is at least a very good probability of a broader civil war and that will then in turn lead to conditions that could, in fact, lead to a reconstitution of Al-Qaeda or a growth of ISIS (Islamic State in Iraq and Syria) or other... terrorist groups," Gen Milley said.

BLEAK ASSESSMENT

Emphasising that he could not predict what would happen next in Afghanistan, he nonetheless gave a bleak assessment.

"The conditions are very likely," Gen Milley told Fox News, "that you could see a resurgence of terrorism coming out of that general region within 12, 24, 36 months."

The United States invaded Afghanistan and toppled the first Taleban regime in 2001 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks by Al-Qaeda, which had sanctuary in the country.

Western governments fear Afghanistan could again become a haven for extremists.

Meanwhile, the Taleban said yesterday its forces had fought their way into the provincial capital of Panjshir, where opposition forces have been holding out since the fall of Kabul three weeks ago.

The police headquarters and district centre of Rukhah, adjacent to the provincial capital Bazarak, had fallen, and opposition forces had suffered numerous casualties, with large numbers of prisoners and captured vehicles, weapons and ammunition, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said on Twitter.

Earlier yesterday, Mr Fahim Dashti, spokesman for the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, which groups opposition forces, said the Taleban "propaganda machine" was trying to spread distracting messages.