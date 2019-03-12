Aid agency distributes free food to pupils in Yemen schools

Yemeni children attending a class at an orphanage in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

YEMEN Malnutrition is rife in wartime Yemen, but an aid agency has launched a campaign to distribute food to pupils.

Mona Agency is working with the country's food bank to provide meals to students to encourage impoverished families to keep sending them to school.

"Unicef numbers state that there are more than 2 million students who drop out of school because of their parents' inability to pay their tuition or to pay for their daily school meals.

"The project targets more than 10,000 students and we at Mona agency are participating as the executive partner of the Yemeni food bank," said aid worker Fatek Al-Radeeni.

To reach the target, teams are working tirelessly - slicing up loaves of bread and handing out sandwiches.

In November, Unicef said 1.8 million Yemeni children are malnourished.

More than 400,000 of them suffering from severe acute malnutrition, a life-threatening condition that leaves them skeletal with muscle wasting.

Yemen's nearly four-year-old civil war has burdened people financially because of the non-payment of salaries.