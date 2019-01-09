AirAsia chief slams KLIA2 operator for poor cleanliness

AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes posted a photo of what appears be a swarm of bees nesting on the facade of the KLIA2 building.

PETALING JAYA : AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes has criticised Malaysia Airports Holdings (MAHB) for what appears to be a bee infestation after a beehive was spotted on a window at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2).

"Now we have bees in KLIA2. We got maggots, rats and now bees. Maybe a zoo or KLIA 2 honey?" the AirAsia Group's chief executive officer tweeted on Monday night.

"Could be new income which could reduce airport tax. Jokes aside, this is dangerous for my passengers and my staff. Will the non-communicative new CEO solve this?"

His criticism came in the wake of a complaint by an AirAsia employee on social media about a maggot-infested rubbish bin at the airport.

There had also been complaints about rat infestation at the airport after a rat was filmed running amok in a passenger lounge.

AirAsia and MAHB have been locked in a legal battle over higher passenger service charge of RM73 (S$24) imposed by the airport operator at KLIA2.