AirAsia Malaysia now allows only fully vaccinated adult passengers

KUALA LUMPUR : AirAsia Group's Malaysian unit will allow only fully vaccinated adult passengers on its flights as it prepares to resume domestic and eventually international flight services, it said yesterday.

"AirAsia Malaysia has made it mandatory for only completely vaccinated adult guests to be allowed to board its flights, effective immediately," it said in a statement, adding that those under 18 who have yet to be fully vaccinated will need to be accompanied by inoculated family members.

The budget airline's Covid-19 mitigation plan is among the strictest in the industry.

Australia's Qantas last month said it will require international flight passengers to be fully vaccinated, while earlier this week, Air New Zealand announced the same requirement for passengers on international flights.

AirAsia, whose employees have been fully vaccinated since August, requires passengers to check-in via its app to significantly reduce physical interaction in the airport clearance and boarding process, it said.

The airline also said it has reached a deal with Airbus to restructure an order for 362 narrow-body planes worth tens of billions of dollars, including switching 13 A320neos to the larger A321neo model.

Deliveries of the 362 jets are now planned through 2035, the cash-strapped airline said yesterday, without providing details of the previous timetable.