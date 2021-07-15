Alcohol linked to 4% of new cancer cases worldwide

Last year, men accounted for 77 per cent of new cancer cases that had a connection to alcohol. PHOTO: AFP

PARIS: Alcohol consumption was linked to 4 per cent of all new global cancer cases last year, according to a study published yesterday.

Men accounted for more than three-quarters of the estimated cases, which were mainly linked to risky or heavy drinking, although one in seven of these alcohol-related cancers was linked to moderate consumption of around two drinks a day.

The study, published in the journal The Lancet Oncology, estimated that there were more than 6.3 million cases last year of mouth, pharynx, voice box larynx, oesophageal, colon, rectum, liver, and breast cancer - all of which have established links to alcohol.

They estimated that 4 per cent (741,300) of all new cases of cancer around the world last year were associated with alcohol consumption, with men accounting for around 77 per cent (568,700 cases) of these and women 23 per cent.