Alibaba fires 10 people for leaking sex assault accusations: Report

Aug 31, 2021 06:00 am

BEIJING: Alibaba Group Holding dismissed 10 employees for publicising a female colleague's account of sexual assault allegations against a former manager, Bloomberg News reported.

The company fired the 10 employees for sharing screenshots of the woman's post in the public domain, the Bloomberg report said, citing an internal announcement from last week.

The employees were given the sack for violating policies against exposing content on employee forums, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Alibaba declined to comment on the report.

A female employee posted an 11-page account on Alibaba's Intranet early this month saying her manager and a client had sexually assaulted her, and her superiors had not taken the matter seriously in the five days since she reported it.

Alibaba fired the manager accused of sexual assault but was blasted by state media for not acting until the accuser went public. - REUTERS

