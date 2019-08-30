Alibaba’s Ma and SpaceX’s Musk spar on dangers of AI

Mr Jack Ma (left) and Mr Elon Musk kicked off an AI conference with a riveting dialogue.

SHANGHAI: Mr Jack Ma believes artificial intelligence (AI) poses no threat to humanity, but Mr Elon Musk called that "famous last words" as the billionaire tech tycoons faced off yesterday in an occasionally animated debate on futurism in Shanghai.

The Chinese co-founder of Alibaba and the maverick industrialist behind Tesla and SpaceX frequently pulled pained expressions and raised eyebrows as they kicked off an AI conference with a dialogue that challenged attendees to keep up, veering from technology to Mars, death, and jobs.

However, the hot topic was AI, which has provoked increasing concern among scientists such as late British cosmologist Stephen Hawking, who warned that it will eventually turn on and "annihilate" humanity.

"Computers may be clever, but human beings are much smarter," Mr Ma said.

"We invented the computer - I have never seen a computer invent a human being."

Insisting he is "not a tech guy", he added: "I think AI can help us understand humans better. I don't think it is a threat."

Mr Musk countered: "I don't know man, that's like, famous last words."

He said the "rate of advancement of computers in general is insane", sketching out a vision in which superfast, artificially intelligent devices tire of dealing with dumb, slow humans.

"The computer will just get impatient if nothing else. It will be like talking to a tree," he said.

Mankind's hope lies in "going along for the ride" by harnessing some of that computing power, Mr Musk said, as he offered an unabashed plug for his Neuralink Corp. Neuralink aims to develop implantable brain-machine interface devices, which conjures images of The Matrix movies, whose characters download software to their brains that instantly turns them into martial arts masters.

"Right now we are already a cyborg because we are so well-integrated with our phones and our computers," said Mr Musk, 48. "The phone is an extension of yourself. If you forget your phone, it is like a missing limb."

But humanity will have more leisure time in the future as AI takes on much of the burden of transporting, feeding and thinking for earthlings, said Mr Ma.

"People could work as little as three days a week, four hours a day with the help of technology advances," he said.

Mr Ma, 54, who steps down next month as head of Alibaba Group, questioned Mr Musk's push to develop spacecraft that could help humans colonise Mars.

"We need a hero like you, but we need more heroes like us improving things on Earth," Mr Ma said.

Mr Musk countered that humans must master interplanetary travel in case earth becomes uninhabitable. Scientists like Mr Hawking have said the same, citing the risk of nuclear war, a devastating virus, global warming or asteroid collision.

But both Ma and Musk agreed that human mortality is a good thing as each generation brings new ideas to the global challenges humans face.