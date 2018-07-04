All 13 missing found, but race remains to rescue them from cave

A videograb showing the members of the lost Thai football team found alive with their coach in the underground cave.

Diver: Raise your hands.

Boy (crying): Thank you.

Diver: How many of you?

Boy: Thirteen.

Diver: Thirteen?

Boy: Yeah, yeah.

Diver: Brilliant.

Thirteen was the magic number to the rescuers as it meant that all 12 boys and their football coach had survived a 10-day ordeal trapped inside a cave in northern Thailand.

But even as Thailand rejoiced over their miraculous survival, there remains the crucial question on how to extricate them from a flooded cavern that is 1km underground and 4km from the entrance.

There are few options, all of them risky.

The forecast of heavy rain in the coming days has turned the rescue mission into a race against time.

The area in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave system, near Chiang Rai, in which the group remains stranded, can be accessed only by a narrow, flooded channel, report CNN.

Attempts to pump water from the cave, or find a natural opening in the roof of the chamber, have been unsuccessful.

The boys, aged 11 to 16, who are from the Moo Paa (Wild Boar) Academy football team, and their 25-year-old coach went missing after heading out to explore the caves on June 23.

It is believedheavy rain had blocked the exit after they entered the cave when it was dry.

They were found on Monday night in "good condition" by two British divers, Rick Stanton and John Volanthen, who had flown to Thailand to join the international rescue effort last week, Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osoththanakorn told a press conference.

The group have since received food and medical care.

Thai authorities spoke of supplying the group with four months' worth of food while teaching them to scuba dive.

This implied they were considering waiting until the rainy season ends in October to begin the rescue operation, CNN said.

But the impending rains make this less viable now.

Belgian diver Ben Reymenants, owner of Blue Label Diving in Thailand who is assisting the rescue effort, told AFP: "If the rain fills up the cave system, then it might take months before the water drops again."

China's Xinhua news agency reported yesterday that there were plans to take the group to a safer area in the cave, which could be used as a rescue centre.

Mr Wang Yingjie, who heads one of the Chinese rescue teams, said some teams were discussing having two divers to escort each boy out because of the murky and complicated conditions under the water.

He said divers had been setting rescue ropes and oxygen tanks along the flooded tunnel.

But the plan has detractors.

"Cave diving is a very technical skill and it's extremely dangerous, especially for an untrained diver," Mr Anmar Mirza, coordinator of the US National Cave Rescue Commission, told AFP.

Mr Pat Moret, a rescue consultant, told CNN that diving the boys out would be a "worst-case scenario".

"It will be diving in what is effectively muddy water, possibly fast-flowing, with no sense of direction. You can't tell what's up, down, sideways."

Most of the group are also believed to be non-swimmers.

PROMISING LEADS

Other teams are still scouring the mountainside to find another way into the cave.

They have found a few "promising" leads and have tried to drill deeper. But there is no indication that these chimneys connect to the chamber where the boys are stranded.

One crucial factor is whether the boys are in the right frame of mind. Fortunately, they seem to be in good shape, considering what they had been through.

"They're mentally stable, which is actually pretty good," Mr Reymenants said.

"Luckily, the coach had the sanity of mind to keep them all together, huddled together to conserve their energy. That basically saved them."

Amid all this, the boys did get some good news - a phone cable was fed into the underground chambers to let them speak to their families.

Ms Tinnakorn Boonpiem, whose 12-year-old son Mongkol is one of the 13 boys, told AFP she was "so glad" to hear they were safe.

"I want him to be physically and mentally fit," she said.