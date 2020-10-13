World

All 9m people in Chinese port city to be tested following outbreak

All 9m people in Chinese port city to be tested following outbreak
A health worker checking the temperature of residents as they line up to be tested for Covid-19 in Qingdao, in China's eastern Shandong province.PHOTO: AFP
Oct 13, 2020 06:00 am

BEIJING: All nine million people in Qingdao, a major Chinese port city, will be tested for Covid-19 following a tiny outbreak, health officials said yesterday.

Six cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Sunday in Qingdao, prompting health officials to announce China's first mass testing in months.

Five districts will be tested "within three days" and the whole city "within five days", a statement from Qingdao's municipal health commission said, although it did not give a precise figure on how many people would be tested.

China has extensive, quick test capabilities and by noon yesterday the health commission said more than 277,000 people had already been tested in Qingdao, with nine positive results.

In June, large areas of the capital Beijing were subject to mass tests after the city of more than 20 million detected virus cases linked to a food market.

The total number of confirmed cases in China now stands at 85,578, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. - AFP

UK PM Johnson imposes further curbs, closes pubs in Merseyside
World

UK to impose tiered system of curbs

Related Stories

Curbs introduced in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor as Covid-19 cases soar

Covid-19 virus can survive on banknotes, glass for up to 28 days

Australia in talks with Singapore, other nations to reopen travel

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD