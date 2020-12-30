Alleged Illinois gunman was highly decorated US army Green Beret

WASHINGTON: A highly decorated US soldier has been charged with murder after a shooting at a bowling alley over the weekend left three dead in Illinois.

A further three people were injured when a man opened fire in Rockford's Don Carter Lanes bowling alley on Saturday night.

Duke Webb, 37, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, state attorney J. Hanley said.

The Green Beret was assigned to the US Army's 7th Special Forces Group in Florida, and had served four Afghan tours.

"The defendant admitted to the shootings, and directed officers to the locations of the firearms he used," the state attorneysaid. Two weapons were recovered at the scene.

Webb was reportedly visiting family at the time of the attack. He is due to appear again in court on Feb 16, and could face life imprisonment without parole if convicted.

A decorated Special Forces intelligence sergeant, Webb finished his latest tour of Afghanistan in July, US media said. Media reported his lawyer saying Webb might have post-traumatic stress disorder, although noting he would need a medical examination before that can be confirmed.