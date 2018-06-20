‘Almost perfect’ case against Najib, Jho Low: Dr Mahathir

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Mr Najib Razak (above) was "totally responsible for 1MDB".

KUALA LUMPUR Embezzlement and bribery with government money are among the charges that Malaysia is looking to bring against former prime minister Najib Razak following a probe into funds allegedly looted from the state-run fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said yesterday.

Dr Mahathir told Reuters that Malaysian investigators already "have an almost perfect case" against the principal suspects who had defrauded 1MDB and misappropriated billions of dollars in public funds.

He also described Mr Najib, who had founded 1MDB, as playing a central role.

"He was totally responsible for 1MDB. Nothing can be done without his signature, and we have his signature on all the deals entered into by 1MDB,"Dr Mahathir said.

Dr Mahathir - who is 92 - came out of retirement and joined the then opposition to topple Mr Najib in an election last month. Following his victory, Dr Mahathir reopened the investigation into 1MDB and Mr Najib's involvement in its operations.

As a result of an anti-kleptocracy probe, the US Department of Justice has alleged more than US$4.5 billion (S$6 billion) was misappropriated from 1MDB and that about US$700 million of that ended up in Mr Najib's personal bank accounts.

Dr Mahathir has barred Mr Najib from leaving Malaysia, and police have searched properties linked to him, while anti-graft investigators have questioned both Mr Najib and his wife, Madam Rosmah Mansor.

Mr Najib has consistently denied any wrongdoing and repeated last week that he did not take money from 1MDB.

Investigators are looking to bring "a number of charges" against Mr Najib, Dr Mahathir said, adding that the charges would be based on abuse of power when he was the premier.

EMBEZZLEMENT

He said they could include "embezzlement, stealing government money, losing government money and a number of other charges. Including using government money to bribe".

Dr Mahathir said Madam Rosmah was also being investigated.

"Some of the money is believed to have gone to her, lots of money," Dr Mahathir said.

"We know about this, but finding the paper trail is a bit more difficult in this case because she doesn't sign any papers. Mr Najib signs a lot of papers."

Dr Mahathir said he expected Malaysia to make its first arrest in the 1MDB case within months and "hopefully" start a trial by the end of the year.

"We are working as hard as possible at a furious pace. We think that we already have almost a perfect case," Dr Mahathir said.

Asked to name the targets of that case, he said, "against Mr Najib, against Mr Jho Low and a few others".

Mr Low is a Malaysian financier who is also seen as a central figure in the 1MDB scandal. He is regarded as close to Mr Najib and his family.