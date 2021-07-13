World

Amazon restores service after two-hour global outage

Jul 13, 2021 06:00 am

SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon said its online stores have returned to normal services after a global outage disrupted shopping on its sites.

According to outage monitoring website Downdetector, services were disrupted for nearly two hours, and at the peak of the disruption, more than 38,000 user reports indicated issues with Amazon's online stores.

They occurred on Sunday evening in the United States and Monday morning for much of the rest of the world includingBritain, Canada, France, India and Singapore.

"Some customers may have temporarily experienced issues while shopping.

"We have resolved the issue, and everything is now running smoothly," a spokesman said, while declining to comment on the reason for the outage.

It was the second disruption since late June when users experienced a brief outage. - REUTERS

