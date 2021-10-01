Amazon unveils robot guard

Amazon revealed a camera-equipped home robot that users can deploy to patrol their houses.

The device, said one of the project's developers, is making science fiction a reality, AFP reported.

Amazon on Tuesday described the Astro robot as a breakthrough for security and convenience.

It is a roughly 60cm-tall, 9kg device that can map out a house floor plan and obey commands to go to a specific place to take a closer look with its telescoping camera.

"Now when you are away, you can use it to proactively patrol your home and investigate activity," Amazon executive Dave Limp said in a clip.