America’s presence in Indo-Pacific has helped guarantee peace, security: Harris

America’s presence in the Indo-Pacific has helped to guarantee peace and security, freedom of trade and navigation, and a rules-based international order that has brought safety and prosperity to many, US Vice-President Kamala Harris said yesterday.

Speaking to US servicemen on board littoral combat ship USS Tulsa on a visit to Changi Naval Base, she thanked them for their sacrifices and that of their families, which enabled America to benefit not only its people, but also others.

“People rely on the waters that you all sail to provide for their families.

“American businesses rely on the ports that you dock in to get their goods to market, to buy the things they need,” she said.

“It is in our vital interest to stand united with our allies and our partners in South-east Asia, in defence of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” she added.

Ms Harris was hosted at the naval base yesterday afternoon by Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad and Chief of Navy Aaron Beng, and was briefed on how the base has supported the United States’ continued presence and engagement in the region in the past few decades.

The base has also hosted regular interactions between the navies of both countries through bilateral and multilateral exercises, including the annual US Navy-led Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training or Seacat exercise. It involves 21 countries and is coordinated by the Republic of Singapore Navy’s Information Fusion Centre.

The USS Tulsa was among the participants in the exercise, which included simulated drills such as ship-boarding in the straits of Malacca and Singapore and in the South China Sea.

Ms Harris also viewed a demonstration of the Singapore Navy’s latest Maritime Security Unmanned Surface Vessel.

The Ministry of Defence said her visit to the Singapore Navy underscored the excellent and longstanding defence relations between Singapore and the US.

Singapore has one of the largest foreign military presences in the US, and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday it deeply appreciates the US’ support for its training detachments at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona and Mountain Home in Idaho.