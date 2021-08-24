World

America’s presence in Indo-Pacific has helped guarantee peace, security: Harris

Vice-President Kamala Harris speaking to US servicemen aboard littoral combat ship USS Tulsa at Changi Naval Base yesterday. PHOTO: REUTERS
America’s presence in the Indo-Pacific has helped to guarantee peace and security,  freedom of trade and navigation, and a  rules-based international order that has  brought safety and prosperity to many, US  Vice-President Kamala Harris said  yesterday.

Speaking to US servicemen on board  littoral combat ship USS Tulsa on a visit to  Changi Naval Base, she thanked them for  their sacrifices and that of their families,  which enabled America to benefit not only  its people, but also others.

“People rely on the waters that you all  sail to provide for their families.

 “American businesses rely on the ports  that you dock in to get their goods to  market, to buy the things they need,” she  said.

“It is in our vital interest to stand united  with our allies and our partners in  South-east Asia, in defence of a free and  open Indo-Pacific,” she added.  

Ms Harris was hosted at the naval base  yesterday afternoon by Senior Minister of  State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad and  Chief of Navy Aaron Beng, and was briefed  on how the base has supported the United  States’ continued presence and  engagement in the region in the past few  decades.

The base has also hosted regular  interactions between the navies of both  countries through bilateral and  multilateral exercises, including the annual  US Navy-led Southeast Asia Cooperation  and Training or Seacat exercise. It involves  21 countries and is coordinated by the  Republic of Singapore Navy’s Information  Fusion Centre.

The USS Tulsa was among the  participants in the exercise, which  included simulated drills such as  ship-boarding in the straits of Malacca and  Singapore and in the South China Sea.  

Ms Harris also viewed a demonstration  of the Singapore Navy’s latest Maritime  Security Unmanned Surface Vessel.

 The Ministry of Defence said her visit to  the Singapore Navy underscored the  excellent and longstanding defence  relations between Singapore and the US.  

Singapore has one of the largest foreign  military presences in the US, and Prime  Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday it  deeply appreciates the US’ support for its  training detachments at Luke Air Force  Base in Arizona and Mountain Home in  Idaho.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force is  also working to establish a fighter training  detachment at Andersen Air Force Base in  Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean.  – THE STRAITS TIMES

