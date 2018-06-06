Anti-graft agency questions Najib's wife for more than 3 hours

Madam Rosmah Mansor beingv escorted by authorities as she arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Putrajaya.

KUALA LUMPUR: The wife of Malaysia's ousted prime minister Najib Razak was yesterday questioned for more than three hours by the nation's anti-corruption agency over a massive financial scandal involving a state sovereign wealth fund.

Whatever awkward questions Madam Rosmah, 66, faced during the interview with investigators, she showed no sign of being discomfited as she left the building.

Wearing a bright blue traditional dress with a red scarf swept over her head, Madam Rosmah stepped into her Mercedes and waved to the TV cameras, leaving her lawyers to issue a brief statement.

"The MACC officers have completed recording a statement from our client," her lawyer K.Kumaraendran said after Madam Rosmah left. "The over three-hour long process went well. Our client will extend further cooperation as and when sought by the agency," he added.

Given her penchant for super-expensive handbags, eyes were inevitably drawn to the red bag on her arm when she arrived at the MACC. It appeared to be a Versace, rather than a Hermes Birkin bag, the model that police found scores of during their searches of properties linked to Mr Najib and Madam Rosmah last month.

The bag was instantly trending on Malaysian social media groups, and some identified it as a Versace Demetra estimated to cost about US$2,500 (S$3,340).

The nature of the questioning was not made public.

But Mr Abdul Razak Idris, former investigations and intelligence director at the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), earlier told AFP that Madam Rosmah would likely "be asked to reveal her bank accounts and explain about the source of the cash and jewellery found by police in two condominiums recently".

Earlier yesterday, some lawyers representing Mr Najib and Madam Rosmah on the SRC case said they had quit.

Mr M Puravalen, a lawyer acting for Mr Najib and Madam Rosmah in connection with the SRC investigations, told Reuters on Tuesday he had "ceased acting" for them.

He said a second lawyer, Mr Yusof Zainal Abideen, had also quit. News site The Malaysian Insight reported that Mr Puravalen, Mr Abideen and other members of their legal team had walked out because they failed to reach common ground with Mr Najib on several issues.