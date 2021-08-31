Anti-missile systems stop rockets aimed at Kabul airport: US official

People gathering around cars in flames after rockets were fired in Kabul yesterday. US and allied forces are set to complete their withdrawal by today's deadline.

WASHINGTON: US anti-missile defences intercepted as many as five rockets that were fired at Kabul's airport early yesterday, an American official said, as the United States rushed to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan to end its longest war.

Having evacuated about 114,400 people in a effort that began just before Kabul fell on Aug 15, US and allied forces are set to complete their own withdrawal by today's deadline agreed with the Taleban.

Departures became more urgent after an Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) suicide bomb attack outside the gates on Thursday killed more than 100 Afghans and 13 US military personnel.

Afghan media said yesterday's rocket attack was launched from the back of a vehicle. A Taleban official at the scene said he believed five rockets were fired, and all were destroyed by the airport's missile defence systems.

Initial reports did not indicate any US casualties from the latest rocket attack, said the US official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The attacks caused greater anxieties for locals already traumatised by years of war.

"Since the Americans have taken control of the airport, we can't sleep properly," Mr Abdullah, who lives near the airport and gave only one name, told AFP.

"It is either gun firing, rockets, sirens or sounds of huge planes that disturb us. And now that they are being directly targeted, it puts our lives in danger."

WHITE HOUSE

In a statement, the White House said President Joe Biden reconfirmed his order for commanders to do "whatever is necessary to protect our forces on the ground" after he was briefed on the attack.

Mr Biden was informed that airport operations continued uninterrupted, it added.

On Sunday, a US drone killed a suicide car bomber who Pentagon officials said had been preparing to attack the airport on behalf of ISIS-K, a local affiliate of ISIS.