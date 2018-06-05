Anti-nuke Nobel winning group Ican offers to pay for Trump-Kim summit

Nobel Prize winning anti-nuclear group Ican has offered to pay for the historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, including the hotel bill for the former.

The offer comes after a media report that the cash-strapped North may have trouble bearing the cost of its leader's stay in Singapore and the large delegation of security and support staff for the meeting scheduled for June 12.

Ican, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, which won last year's Nobel Peace Prize, said it was willing to use its prize money to make the summit a success.

"The Nobel Peace Prize included a cash prize and we are offering funds from the prize to cover the costs for the summit, in order to support peace in the Korean Peninsula and a nuclear-weapon-free world," Ican official Akira Kawasaki said.

"This is a historic meeting, and once in a generation opportunity" to help establish a world free of the threat of nuclear weapons," he said by telephone from Tokyo.

Mr Kim Chang Son, the de facto chief of staff for the North Korean government, was seen at The Fullerton hotel in Singapore last week during a visit to meet US officials to work out the logistics for the summit.

The Fullerton was North Korea's lodging of choice, the Washington Post has reported. The presidential suite there could set the government back by at least $8,000 a night.