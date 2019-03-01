Anwar claims he has evidence showing PAS paid $464K to settle lawsuit

SEMENYIH Mr Anwar Ibrahim claims he has evidence to show that Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) paid RM1.4 million (S$464,000) to settle a lawsuit between its president Abdul Hadi Awang and Sarawak Report.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat president said he was in possession of the bank statements that show the amount was paid to the website's editor, Clare Rewcastle Brown.

"If I do not have the facts, I would not fight," he said.

"But I have the facts and the evidence that PAS had to pay RM1.4 million to Clare.

"If anyone wants to dispute this, they are welcome any time to challenge it in court. I have the evidence.

"I will show the bank statement soon. Which bank? I will reveal later. The amount? RM1.4 million," Mr Anwar said at a ceramah (political rally) as part of Pakatan Harapan's Semenyih by-election campaign on Wednesday.

In 2017, Mr Abdul Hadi sued Rewcastle Brown for libel in London over an August 2016 Sarawak Report article alleging that PAS received RM90 million to guarantee its support for Umno and Barisan Nasional.

She filed a counterclaim in October 2017 and on Feb 1 this year, Mr Abdul Hadi opted for an out-of-court settlement.

Mr Anwar also rebutted PAS' claim that the case showed the party was innocent and did not receive any money.

"When I sued Utusan Malaysia in the past, I withdrew the suit because they apologised to me and paid compensation.

"In this case, Abdul Hadi withdrew the suit and claimed that PAS had won the case... If PAS had won, Clare would not repeat her allegation. But she did.